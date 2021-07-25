Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and his family enjoyed day 2 of Newport Festival’s Folk-On event at Fort Adams State Park.

Just before Joy Oladokun took the Lawn Stage, Newport Festivals Executive Producer Jay Sweet introduced Governor McKee, who shared a few words.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.