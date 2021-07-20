Governor Dan McKee, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), and Rhode Island Commerce today launched a program aimed to boost consumer spending at Rhode Island small businesses, especially those hardest hit by the pandemic.



The “Go Providence Pass” program will provide $100 rewards cards to guests who book and stay at participating Providence hotels. The rewards cards can be used at approximately 80 participating businesses. The full list of participating hotels and businesses can be found here. The “Go Providence Pass” is sponsored in part by Rhode Island Commerce.



“The program is targeted to encourage hotel bookings while supporting small businesses in Providence, which has been especially hard-hit throughout the pandemic,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “As we emerge from the COVID crisis, it is incredibly important that we continue to support our small businesses.”



“The tourism industry in Providence is at the beginning of a slow climb back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Kristen Adamo, President & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are fortunate to have collaborative and innovative partners like Governor McKee and Secretary Pryor, who understand the immediate needs of our hospitality partners and have taken action. I’d also like to thank Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and his team for their help in reaching out to small businesses across the city and encouraging participation.”



“Our hospitality sector and small business community have gone to great lengths to adapt and reimagine how they deliver services throughout the pandemic,” said Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “This partnership directly supports our local small businesses who are the foundation of our community. As our city continues to recover, I encourage residents and visitors to experience our world-class hotels and restaurants to stimulate our local economy and enjoy everything Providence has to offer.”



“We are encouraged by our state’s strong emergence from the pandemic. It’s certainly the case, however, that some of our regions and some of our small businesses continue to struggle and need additional support,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “This innovative program will connect visitors with locally-based businesses, encouraging our guests to shop and dine here, and will foster additional economic activity in our capital city.”



Rewards cards are eligible to use at approximately 80 Providence businesses, including restaurants, retail locations, and local attractions. Providence businesses interested in signing up can email info@goprovidence.com.