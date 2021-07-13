Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha are warning Rhode Islanders of scam text messages that have been reported recently, claiming to be from the Rhode Island Secretary of State/Department of State. The most recent scam message asks Rhode Islanders to “Validate license below for state benefits” by clicking a link.

These text messages are not from the Rhode Island Secretary of State or the Rhode Island Department of State. The Rhode Island Department of State does not text Rhode Islanders. Anyone who receives these scam messages should not click any links or reply to the message. Instead, contact Attorney General Neronha’s Consumer Protection Unit at 401-274-4400 or consumers@riag.ri.gov to report the scam.