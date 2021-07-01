On Friday, July 2, the Potter League for Animals will be receiving dogs and cats that are being transported from El Paso, Texas to partners across the country, thanks to efforts by BISSELL Pet Foundation, Animal Rescue Corps, University of Florida’s Maddie Shelter Medicine Program, City of El Paso Animal Services and more.

According to the Potter League, this is the largest transport effort in BISSELL Pet Foundation history, and one of the largest medical evaluation, testing, and transport events in history.

The emergency transport flight leaves El Paso on Friday morning and will arrive at Morristown Airport, in New Jersey where Potter League representatives will remove the pets from the plane and make the drive back to Rhode Island.

“We are always here to help animals in need and are happy that we can play a part in giving some relief to our friends in Texas.” Brad Shear, Executive Director of the Potter League said in a statement. “The Potter League has been a part of a national network of animal shelters for decades and we all help each other when the need arises.” Shear continued.

The dogs will need to be in isolation for five days, as Rhode Island State law requires, according to Potter League. All dogs will be spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and also microchipped, prior to adoption. Pending medical and behavioral assessments, they will soon be available for adoption.

The Potter League says that it currently has many dogs and cats available for adoption and asks that anyone looking to help animals in need, to please consider giving a home to those currently up for adoption. Visit their website at www.potterleague.org for more information and to see pets that are currently available for adoption.