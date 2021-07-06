BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its summer 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event July 7 – 11, 2021, a quarterly effort that has helped more than 53,742 pets find their forever homes in area shelters. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten.

This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, including Middletown-based Potter League for Animals.

Potter League for Animals will participate July 9-11, 2021 at their Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, offering $25 adoption fees for cats and dogs available for adoption

All interested adopters can find more details online at potterleague.org.

The “Empty the Shelters” event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Since its inception, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its “Empty the Shelters” reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters. The goal for the summer 2021 event is to find loving homes for 4,000 pets.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events have become a valuable tool for our shelter partners to find loving families for their pets, allowing them to support their community and other shelters who struggle,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation in a statement. “We are excited to have 40 states – the most ever – represented in our July event. Thousands of pets across the country will find forever homes, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“We are excited to participate in this national event that will lead to even more pets finding new homes. We appreciated BISSELL Pet Foundations support for homeless animals across the country.” Brad Shear, CEO of the Potter League said in a statement.

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as potterleague.org.