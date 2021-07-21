Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Newport Folk has released the weekend schedule for their sold-out Folk On event at Fort Adams State Park.

Newport Folk encourages fans to download the Newport Folk Festival app on their smartphones.

Newport Folk says in an email to fans that they will release the schedule for Monday thru Wednesday later this week.

