The Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) is urging the public to weigh in on how American Rescue Plan Stimulus Dollars are spent in Rhode Island.

NDCC issued the following press release;

Rhode Island will be receiving $1 billion from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan, and the RI Foundation is asking for public input on how it should be spent. This infusion of federal stimulus dollars is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! The Newport Democratic City Committee is urging members of the public to submit ideas for community projects through’s the RI Foundation’s “Make It Happen: Investing for RI’s Future” initiative. The “Make It Happen” Steering Committee is adhering to the guiding principles of Equity, Sustainability, Impact, and Process. They are calling for broad community engagement to develop recommendations for our state leaders, who are tasked with strategically investing the funds over the next three years to benefit all Rhode Islanders.

In this first stage they are collecting preliminary ideas; later in the summer they will host facilitated forums throughout the state, with additional opportunities for the public to discuss and prioritize ideas for the use of these funds. We should all speak up to let our leaders know our ideas for the most critical uses of our tax dollars.

More information can be found at RIFoundation.org. Submissions are due to RIFoundation.org/arpideas by 5 p.m. on July 15, 2021.