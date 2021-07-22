Presenting 20 Borden Farm Road in Portsmouth.

The anchor of the new Borden Farm neighborhood, this 1893 Farmhouse is situated on just over a half-acre of land and offers more than 2800 square feet of living space. All the major ‘big ticket’ items have been addressed including a brand new 4 bedroom OWTS septic, a new roof, new gutters and soffits, new insulation from RISE engineering, new vinyl replacement windows, a new modern kitchen and appliances, electrical updates, new boiler and oil tank, new hot water heater and a brand new storage shed.

The house offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including two master suites, one of which is situated on the first level of the home. Hardwood floors, modern light fixtures and fresh paint accent the living space and a wood-burning fireplace and distant water views from the second level are all added benefits. A short drive to Newport and easily assessable to RT-24, plus only minutes to Portsmouth High School. If you’re looking for a complete turn key, move-in ready home that provides colonial New England character, look no further than 20 Borden Farm Road.

Open House

Join me for an open house at 20 Borden Farm Road on Sunday, July 25 between 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, or get in touch with me at 401-241-1851 anytime to schedule a private showing.

See the property specification, interior features, exterior features, and more photos here.