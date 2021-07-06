To better prepare Aquidneck Island high school students and incoming college freshmen, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today announced that it is holding a free, two-week math course this August.

Funded through a grant from the Alletta Morris McBean Charitable Trust, CCRI writes ina press release that the Summer Math Bridge course was developed by CCRI math professors to provide focused instruction to improve college placement exam scores and to ensure students are prepared to pass college-level math.

At the start and end of the course, the ACCUPLACER placement exam will be administered to students to improve scores, thereby allowing students to enroll in college-level math courses more quickly while still enrolled in high school through the state’s dual and concurrent enrollment programs.

This program is free to high school juniors, seniors, as well as incoming and current CCRI students who reside on Aquidneck Island. All participants will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local Newport restaurant upon completing the program. The course, scheduled for August 2–5 and August 10–12 (10 am–12:30 pm each day with August 16 a make-up day for Victory Day), will be held in-person at CCRI’s Newport Campus.

For more information or to register, please contact Jo-Ann Albro or Dawn LaPre at MathSummerBridgeProgram@ccri.edu.