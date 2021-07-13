BankNewport is pleased to announce that it recently distributed $212,000 in grants focused on food insecurity, health services, education and skills training, and underserved populations, in support of nonprofits that had their operations and outreach impacted by the pandemic. Among the notable awards is a $100,000 grant to the Newport County YMCA for its Building Campaign.
“What distinguishes BankNewport from other community banks is our ongoing commitment to measurable, positive impact in the cities and towns in which we operate, and for the individuals whom we serve,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, Bank Newport. “Not only is it our mission to make a difference in these communities, we truly feel that it’s our responsibility to support the programs and people who support us.”
The grant recipients, by category, are:
Food Insecurity:
- Comprehensive Community Action Program (Cranston, RI) – $5,000
- East Bay Food Pantry (Bristol, RI) – $7,000
Healthcare/Health Services:
- Newport Hospital Foundation’s Expansion of the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center (Newport, RI) – $25,000
Education/Skills Development & Training:
- Inspiring Minds (Providence, RI) – $5,000
- Providence Public Library (Providence, RI) – $10,000
- RI Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School (East Providence, RI) – $7,500
- San Miguel School (Providence, RI) – $5,000
- Star Kids Scholarship Program (Middletown, RI) – $5,000
Underserved Populations:
- Newport County YMCA Building Campaign (Middletown, RI) – $100,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters RI (Cranston, RI) – $2,500
- College Visions (Providence, RI) – $5,000
- Jonnycake Center for Hope (South Kingstown, RI) – $15,000
- St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Joseph, Newport (Newport, RI) – $5,000
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice (Portsmouth, RI) – $5,000
- VNA of Care New England (Warwick, RI) – $5,000
- Project Goal (Providence, RI) – $5,000