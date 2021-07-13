BankNewport is pleased to announce that it recently distributed $212,000 in grants focused on food insecurity, health services, education and skills training, and underserved populations, in support of nonprofits that had their operations and outreach impacted by the pandemic. Among the notable awards is a $100,000 grant to the Newport County YMCA for its Building Campaign.

“What distinguishes BankNewport from other community banks is our ongoing commitment to measurable, positive impact in the cities and towns in which we operate, and for the individuals whom we serve,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, Bank Newport. “Not only is it our mission to make a difference in these communities, we truly feel that it’s our responsibility to support the programs and people who support us.”

The grant recipients, by category, are:

Food Insecurity:

Comprehensive Community Action Program (Cranston, RI) – $5,000

East Bay Food Pantry (Bristol, RI) – $7,000

Healthcare/Health Services:

Newport Hospital Foundation’s Expansion of the Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center (Newport, RI) – $25,000

Education/Skills Development & Training:

Inspiring Minds (Providence, RI) – $5,000

Providence Public Library (Providence, RI) – $10,000

RI Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School (East Providence, RI) – $7,500

San Miguel School (Providence, RI) – $5,000

Star Kids Scholarship Program (Middletown, RI) – $5,000

Underserved Populations:

Newport County YMCA Building Campaign (Middletown, RI) – $100,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters RI (Cranston, RI) – $2,500

College Visions (Providence, RI) – $5,000

Jonnycake Center for Hope (South Kingstown, RI) – $15,000

St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Joseph, Newport (Newport, RI) – $5,000

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice (Portsmouth, RI) – $5,000

VNA of Care New England (Warwick, RI) – $5,000

Project Goal (Providence, RI) – $5,000