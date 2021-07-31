It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

14 Homer Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $600,000

Listed by the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

This move-in-ready home was completely rebuilt in 2018 from the ground up. Featuring a thoughtful floor plan to maximize space, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has three levels of living space. Walkin from the inviting front porch into the foyer opening to the bright living room with a bay window. The open kitchen and dining spaces make entertaining easy. The kitchen features stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, a peninsula with bar seats, and plenty of storage. Access to the back deck and large patio are off of the dining area, great for grilling or summer entertaining. Two bedrooms and the full bath are on the second level and the primary bedroom is on the third floor, with extra space for an office or additional seating area. The private backyard is the perfect mix of patio and green space with plenty of room for seating area and lounging. Located just minutes to both downtown and Broadway, but with easy Bridge or Navy Base access. Don’t miss out on this turn-key home!

Open Houses This Weekend

Newport

9 Red Cross Terrace | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,485,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

66 Girard Avenue #317 | 2 beds, 1.1 bath | $268,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

109 Church Street #1 | 1 bed, 1 bath | $369,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

99 Second Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

105 Bliss Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

146 Broadway #4 | 3 beds, 1 bath | $409,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport, RI

50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #2, Newport, RI

50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street, Newport, RI

50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #5, Newport, RI

11 Smith Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000

Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

17 Willow Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,100,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

37 Elm Street | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,350,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Middletown

12 Julia Court | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,900,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

625 Turner Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

87 Gossets Turn Drive | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

10 Crestview Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $849,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Sprague Court | 3 beds, 2 baths | $469,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

52 Viking Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $550,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

213 Rolling Hill #213 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $549,900

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

5 Broad Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $2,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Tiverton

120 Cypress Avenue | 3 beds, 1 bath | $330,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

76 Sakonnet Ridge Drive | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

739 East Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $449,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

117 Lewis Street | 5 beds, 4 baths | $724,900

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

21 Watermark Drive #75 | 3 beds, 3.1 baths | $948,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

178 Long Highway | 3 beds, 2 baths | $635,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.