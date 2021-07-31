The content is brought to you by Tyler Bernadyn, Realtor for the Fitzpatrick Team of RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, Tyler offers confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, give him a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email him at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Listing
14 Homer Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $600,000
Listed by the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
This move-in-ready home was completely rebuilt in 2018 from the ground up. Featuring a thoughtful floor plan to maximize space, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has three levels of living space. Walkin from the inviting front porch into the foyer opening to the bright living room with a bay window. The open kitchen and dining spaces make entertaining easy. The kitchen features stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, a peninsula with bar seats, and plenty of storage. Access to the back deck and large patio are off of the dining area, great for grilling or summer entertaining. Two bedrooms and the full bath are on the second level and the primary bedroom is on the third floor, with extra space for an office or additional seating area. The private backyard is the perfect mix of patio and green space with plenty of room for seating area and lounging. Located just minutes to both downtown and Broadway, but with easy Bridge or Navy Base access. Don’t miss out on this turn-key home!
Open Houses This Weekend
Newport
14 Homer Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $600,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
9 Red Cross Terrace | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,485,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
66 Girard Avenue #317 | 2 beds, 1.1 bath | $268,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
109 Church Street #1 | 1 bed, 1 bath | $369,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.
8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
99 Second Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
105 Bliss Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
146 Broadway #4 | 3 beds, 1 bath | $409,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
11 Smith Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000
Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.
17 Willow Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,100,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm
37 Elm Street | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,350,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
Middletown
12 Julia Court | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,900,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.
625 Turner Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
87 Gossets Turn Drive | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
10 Crestview Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $849,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
35 Sprague Court | 3 beds, 2 baths | $469,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
52 Viking Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $550,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
213 Rolling Hill #213 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $549,900
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
5 Broad Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $2,395,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Tiverton
120 Cypress Avenue | 3 beds, 1 bath | $330,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
76 Sakonnet Ridge Drive | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
739 East Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $449,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
117 Lewis Street | 5 beds, 4 baths | $724,900
Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
21 Watermark Drive #75 | 3 beds, 3.1 baths | $948,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
178 Long Highway | 3 beds, 2 baths | $635,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
