It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

If you’re in the market for a new home on Aquidneck Island, I invite you to join me at 20 Borden Farm Road in Portsmouth this weekend. I’ll be hosting an open house there on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open Houses This Weekend

20 Borden Farm Road | 4 bed, 3 bath | $699,000

Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Newport

11 Gilroy Street | 2 beds, 1 bath | $595,000

Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,449,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

105 Bliss Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,00

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

5 Annandale Road | 4 beds, 2 baths | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

50 School Steet #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport, RI

50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #2, Newport, RI

50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street, Newport, RI

50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #5, Newport, RI

9 Calvert Street | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $975,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

6 Pine Street | 3 beds, 3 baths | $1,364,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

99 Second Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Middletown

4 Wolcott Avenue | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $949,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

119 Gossets Turn Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $475,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

20 Borden Farm Road | 4 bed, 3 bath | $699,000

Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

20 Borden Farm Road, Portsmouth

99 Sherwood Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $499,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

80 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

48 Easton Avenue | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

36 Easton Avenue | 3 beds, 2 baths | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

103 Canton Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $550,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4 pm.

710 W Reach Drive | 4 bds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

73 Bullfrog Lane | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $699,900

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

29 Canonicus Street | 8 beds, 3 baths | $575,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm t0 3 pm.

Little Compton

178 Long Highway | 3 beds, 2 baths | $635,000

Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Wild Cherry Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

16 Wild Cherry Drive | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $940,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Tyler Bernadyn

WUN's Tyler Bernadyn is a born and raised Rhode Islander who proudly calls Newport home. Tyler works as a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport. He also bartends periodically at local favorites Midtown Oyster Bar and Caleb & Broad.

When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his two dogs, Bella & Red.  Feel free to contact him at directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com,