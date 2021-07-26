The content is brought to you by Tyler Bernadyn, Realtor for the Fitzpatrick Team of RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, Tyler offers confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, give him a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email him at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
If you’re in the market for a new home on Aquidneck Island, I invite you to join me at 20 Borden Farm Road in Portsmouth this weekend. I’ll be hosting an open house there on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
Open Houses This Weekend
Featured Listing
20 Borden Farm Road | 4 bed, 3 bath | $699,000
Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Newport
11 Gilroy Street | 2 beds, 1 bath | $595,000
Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,449,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
105 Bliss Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $549,00
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
5 Annandale Road | 4 beds, 2 baths | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
50 School Steet #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,349,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
9 Calvert Street | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | $975,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
6 Pine Street | 3 beds, 3 baths | $1,364,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
99 Second Street | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Middletown
4 Wolcott Avenue | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $949,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
119 Gossets Turn Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $475,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
99 Sherwood Drive | 3 beds, 3 baths | $499,900
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
80 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $399,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
48 Easton Avenue | 3 beds, 2.1 baths | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
36 Easton Avenue | 3 beds, 2 baths | $399,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
103 Canton Avenue | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $550,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Jamestown
20 Coulter Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $2,350,000
Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4 pm.
710 W Reach Drive | 4 bds, 3.1 baths | $1,150,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
73 Bullfrog Lane | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $699,900
Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
29 Canonicus Street | 8 beds, 3 baths | $575,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm t0 3 pm.
Little Compton
178 Long Highway | 3 beds, 2 baths | $635,000
Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
35 Wild Cherry Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $749,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
16 Wild Cherry Drive | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $940,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.