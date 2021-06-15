You’ve probably have heard about our supporter program and/or are already a supporter (thank you!), but today I wanted to share some more details on why this program is so important to what we do on a daily basis.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on reader support to keep it that way.

Our revenue is made up from reader support and advertising revenue. More than 50% of our revenue now comes from voluntary reader support. Since launching our supporter program, more than 300 of your neighbors have stepped up during the pandemic to support us and truly make what we have done over the last fifteen months possible.

Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to all those who have become supporters!

We strive to make this platform and all of our content accessible to anyone who would like to be part of our digital community. We believe free access to news, information, and journalism is of utmost importance.

We don’t have a paywall and there’s no subscription fee. We rely on ongoing voluntary reader support to keep it that way.

Today, I ask you to please consider supporting our locally owned, independent news efforts by becoming a monthly supporter. With community support, we can continue to tell more of the important stories that you want and need.

Over the next six weeks, we’ve already committed to adding more contributors and new diverse voices. We’ll also be ramping up the number of our original stories with the addition of a part-time journalist (who I hope we can make full-time by the end of the summer).

What’s Up Newp Supporters/paid subscribers are greatly appreciated and help fund our effort; allowing us to produce more content free of charge and available to all. Any amount helps, and $5 or $10/month gives us a big boost.

Best,

~ Ryan Belmore

P.S. – If you own or run a local business, get in touch at ryan@whatsupnewp.com! I’d love to share with your our marketing campaigns that can help get your message out to our thousands of readers for an affordable price.

What You Get When You Become A Supporter

Monthly Subscription (What’s Up Newp Supporter)

Subscription to free daily newsletter, “What’s Up In Newport County Today”

You’re a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Enjoy that warm, fuzzy feeling of supporting locally-owned, independent news

Occasional supporter-only posts, access to our full archive

Post comments on all newsletters, join the community

Already a supporter through Press Patron or SubStack? First, thank you! Second, consider giving the gift of a gift subscription/membership.