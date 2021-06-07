What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you're considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today's market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union
Newport
525 Spring Street sold for $1,155,000 on June 1. This 3,153 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.
14 Ayrault Street sold for $1,080,000 on June 1. This 2,290 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
27 William Street sold for $915,000 on June 4. This 1,604 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
20 Admiral Kalbfus Road sold for $488,000 on June 4. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
1 Oakwood Terrace $6 sold for $765,000 on June 1. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
38 Bellevue Avenue #6 sold for $317,500 on June 1. This 762 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
20 Berkeley Avenue #7 sold for $233,000 on June 3. This 338 sq. ft home has 0 beds and 1 bath.
70 Carroll Avenue #1106 sold for $195,000 on June 2. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
40 42 Catherine Street sold for $1,500,000 on June 4. This two-story multi-family spans 2,220 sq. ft.
7 Elm Street sold for $1,171,000 on June 4. This three-story multi family spans 2,955 sq. ft.
Middletown
158 Briarwood Avenue sold for $895,000 on June 3. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
7 Algonquin Drive sold for $550,000 on June 7. This 2,061 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
55 Elmwood Avenue sold for $535,000 on June 2. This 1,585 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
51 Peckham Lane sold for $481,200 on June 1.This 2,007 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
192 Oliphant Lane sold for $278,000 on June 2. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
44 Bliss Mine Road #1 sold for $625,000 on June 4. This 1,641 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Portsmouth
181 Prospect Farm Road sold for $2,250,000 on June 4. This 5,040 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5.2 baths.
83 Coddington Way sold for $749,000 on June 1. This 2,471 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
No photo included.
114 Sherwood Terrace sold for $492,000 on June 1. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
86 Norseman Drive sold for $467,000 on June 3. This 1,142 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
1186 Middle Road sold for $420,000 on June 3. This 1,232 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
102 Cottage Avenue sold for $385,000 on June 4. This 1,372 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
21 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $369,000 on June 1. This 1,203 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
12 Valley Lane #12 sold for $350,000 on June 4. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Jamestown
147 Beavertail Road sold for $4,500,000 on June 1. This 5,612 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3.1 baths.
1076 East Shore Road sold for $3,595,000 on June 4. This 6,500 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 7.2 baths.
75 Blueberry Lane sold for $1,000,000 on June 4. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Tiverton
329 Village Road sold for $839,000 on June 4. This 2,346 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths.
135 Randolph Avenue sold for $228,000 on June 2. This two-story multi-family spans 1,824 sq. ft.
Little Compton
120 B Sakonnet Point Road sold for $2,333,000 on June 2. This 2,294 sq. ft home hs 4 beds and 1.2 baths.
45 Side Road sold for $1,630,000 on June 1. This 4,838 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.
19 Oliver Lane sold for $1,109,270 on June 4. This 1,434 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.
