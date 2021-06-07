Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

525 Spring Street sold for $1,155,000 on June 1. This 3,153 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.

14 Ayrault Street sold for $1,080,000 on June 1. This 2,290 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

27 William Street sold for $915,000 on June 4. This 1,604 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

20 Admiral Kalbfus Road sold for $488,000 on June 4. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

1 Oakwood Terrace $6 sold for $765,000 on June 1. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

38 Bellevue Avenue #6 sold for $317,500 on June 1. This 762 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

20 Berkeley Avenue #7 sold for $233,000 on June 3. This 338 sq. ft home has 0 beds and 1 bath.

70 Carroll Avenue #1106 sold for $195,000 on June 2. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

40 42 Catherine Street sold for $1,500,000 on June 4. This two-story multi-family spans 2,220 sq. ft.

7 Elm Street sold for $1,171,000 on June 4. This three-story multi family spans 2,955 sq. ft.

Middletown

158 Briarwood Avenue sold for $895,000 on June 3. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

7 Algonquin Drive sold for $550,000 on June 7. This 2,061 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

55 Elmwood Avenue sold for $535,000 on June 2. This 1,585 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

51 Peckham Lane sold for $481,200 on June 1.This 2,007 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

192 Oliphant Lane sold for $278,000 on June 2. This 1,515 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

44 Bliss Mine Road #1 sold for $625,000 on June 4. This 1,641 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

181 Prospect Farm Road sold for $2,250,000 on June 4. This 5,040 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5.2 baths.

83 Coddington Way sold for $749,000 on June 1. This 2,471 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

114 Sherwood Terrace sold for $492,000 on June 1. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

86 Norseman Drive sold for $467,000 on June 3. This 1,142 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

1186 Middle Road sold for $420,000 on June 3. This 1,232 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

102 Cottage Avenue sold for $385,000 on June 4. This 1,372 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

21 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $369,000 on June 1. This 1,203 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

12 Valley Lane #12 sold for $350,000 on June 4. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

147 Beavertail Road sold for $4,500,000 on June 1. This 5,612 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3.1 baths.

1076 East Shore Road sold for $3,595,000 on June 4. This 6,500 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 7.2 baths.

75 Blueberry Lane sold for $1,000,000 on June 4. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

329 Village Road sold for $839,000 on June 4. This 2,346 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths.

135 Randolph Avenue sold for $228,000 on June 2. This two-story multi-family spans 1,824 sq. ft.

Little Compton

120 B Sakonnet Point Road sold for $2,333,000 on June 2. This 2,294 sq. ft home hs 4 beds and 1.2 baths.

45 Side Road sold for $1,630,000 on June 1. This 4,838 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

19 Oliver Lane sold for $1,109,270 on June 4. This 1,434 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.