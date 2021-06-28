Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

1 Highland Place sold for $2,000,000 on June 24. This 2,252 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

18 Annandale Road sold for $1,175,000 on June 22. This 2,232 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

5 Potter Street sold for $711,117 on June 23. This 1,373 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

6 Taber Street sold for $660,000 on June 23. This 1,412 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

32 McAllister Street sold for $580,000 on June 24. This 2,060 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

92 Van Zandty Avenue sold for $460,000 on June 22. This 1,120 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

58 60 Washington STreet #5 sold for $575,000 on June 22. This 885 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

167 Coggeshall Avenue #c sold for $425,000 on June 22. This 1,067 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

11 Malbone Road sold for $837,500 on June 24. This three-story home spans 4,223 sq. ft.

20 Summer Street sold for $505,000 on June 21. This three-story home spans 3,556 sq. ft.

2 Eastnor Road sold for $445,000 on June 22. This two-story building spans 10,192 sq. ft.

Middletown

240 Third Beach Road sold for $1,749,000 on June 21. This 3,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4.1 baths.

105 Goldenrod Drive sold for $610,000 on June 21. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

14 Wilson Road sold for $356,000 on June 24. This 912 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

144 Prospect Farm Road sold for $1,275,000 on June 22. This 3,575 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

218 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $680,000 on June 22. This 1,508 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

73 Potomac Road sold for $465,000 on June 25. This 1,336 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.2 baths.

35 Locust Avenue sold for $444,000 on June 25. This 1,278 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

95 Southwest Avenue sold for $1,525,000 on June 22. This 3,611 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

19 Skysail Court sold for $974,000 on June 25, This 2,532 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

53 Conanicus Avenue #3H sold for $695,000 on June 25. This 1,474 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

73 75 North Road sold for $710,000 on June 25. This two-story home spans 4,104 sq. ft.

Tiverton

331 Brayton Road sold for $550,000 on June 25. This 2,295 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

19 Campion Avenue sold for $270,000 on June 23. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

175 Leeshore Lane sold for $948,469 on June 24. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

3 Leeshore Lane sold for $825,000 on June 23. This 2,918 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

173 Leeshore Lane sold for $775,000 on June 24. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Little Compton

104 Willow Avenue sold for $640,000 on June 21. This 1,867 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.