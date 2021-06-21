Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

3 Webster Court sold for $1,154,500 on June 18. This 1,450 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

15 Clinton Street sold for $998,000 on June 16. This 2,700 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

166 Ruggles Avenue sold for $825,000 on June 18. This 1,044 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

41 Burnside Avenue sold for $595,000 on June 16. This 1,808 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

24 Southmayd Street sold for $499,000 on June 17. This 894 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

66 Webster Street #7 sold for $600,000 on June 15. This 1,790 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

228 Goddard Row sold for $524,300 on June 15. This 1,181 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

434 Bellevue Avenue #3A sold for $397,500 on June 14. This 985 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

22 Annandale Road #2 sold for $340,000 on June 18. This 1,076 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

12 14 Pope Street sold for $1,275,000 on June 18. This three-story building spans 5,374 sq. ft.

12 Caswell Avenue sold for $718,000 on June 18. This 3,999 sq. ft building is 3 stories tall.

Middletown

535 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $320,000 on June 17. This 1,181 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

82 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $1,585,000 on June 16. This 3,070 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4.1 baths.

81 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $466,000 on June 15. This 1,400 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

30 East Main Road sold for $410,000 on June 14. This 1,316 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 bath.

115 Tallman Avenue sold for $360,000 on June 14. This 1,124 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

191 Young Drive sold for $775,000 on June 17. This 2,272 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #1106 sold for $630,000 on June 16. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

123 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $317,5000 on June 18. This 1,280 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

14 Ash Street #A sold for $206,400 on June 18. This 984 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

310 Boyds Lane sold for $485,000 on June 14. This two-story home spans 4,435 sq. ft.

Jamestown

65 Cedar Lane sold for $875,000 on June 16. This 3,028 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

66 Sloop Street sold for $607,000 on June 15. This 1,128 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

112 Riverscape Lane sold for $2,250,000 on June 15. This 5,417 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.2 baths.

58 Indian Point Road sold for $575,000 on June 16. This 1,394 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Belleview Avenue sold for $525,000 on June 15. This 2,012 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

81 Durfee Road sold for $450,000 on June 14. This 2,448 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

No recorded transactions.