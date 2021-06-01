Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

11 Ocean Lawn Lane sold for $3.55 million on May 28. This 5,820 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5.1 baths.

91 105 Ruggles Avenue sold for $3.075 million on May 26. This 7,879 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6.2 baths.

115 Bliss Road sold for $825,000 on May 28. This 1,671 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #2A sold for $649,000 on May 27. This 1,074 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

481 Oliphant Lane sold for $487,500 on May 26. This 1,986 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

60 Raymond Drive sold for $845,000 on May 25. This 2,894 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

81 Bayside Avenue sold for $830,000 on May 27. This 1,384 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 Cheryl Avenue sold for $649,000 on May 25. This 2,552 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

196 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $510,000 on May 28. This 2,478 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

52 Brownell Lane sold for $480,000 on May 28. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

116 Cedar Avenue sold for $290,000 on May 27. This 600 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Jamestown

1 Aquidneck Court sold for $2,895,000 on May 27. This 3,884 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.2 baths.

Tiverton

404 Nanaquaket Road sold for $1,775,000 on May 25. This 3,752 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

120 Pocasset Avenue sold for $200,000 on May 27. This 850 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

54 Blackbird Court sold for $193,000 on May 27. This 1,485 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

81 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,125,000 on May 28. This 2,918 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

690 Windwood Drive #A2E sold for $175,000 on May 28. This 729 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Little Compton

76 Peckham Road sold for $340,000 on May 27. This 1,368 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.