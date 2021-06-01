What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
11 Ocean Lawn Lane sold for $3.55 million on May 28. This 5,820 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5.1 baths.
91 105 Ruggles Avenue sold for $3.075 million on May 26. This 7,879 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6.2 baths.
115 Bliss Road sold for $825,000 on May 28. This 1,671 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
20 East Bowery Street #2A sold for $649,000 on May 27. This 1,074 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Middletown
481 Oliphant Lane sold for $487,500 on May 26. This 1,986 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.
Portsmouth
60 Raymond Drive sold for $845,000 on May 25. This 2,894 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.
81 Bayside Avenue sold for $830,000 on May 27. This 1,384 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
20 Cheryl Avenue sold for $649,000 on May 25. This 2,552 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.
196 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $510,000 on May 28. This 2,478 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
52 Brownell Lane sold for $480,000 on May 28. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
116 Cedar Avenue sold for $290,000 on May 27. This 600 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
Jamestown
1 Aquidneck Court sold for $2,895,000 on May 27. This 3,884 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.2 baths.
Tiverton
404 Nanaquaket Road sold for $1,775,000 on May 25. This 3,752 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
120 Pocasset Avenue sold for $200,000 on May 27. This 850 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
54 Blackbird Court sold for $193,000 on May 27. This 1,485 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
81 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,125,000 on May 28. This 2,918 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.
690 Windwood Drive #A2E sold for $175,000 on May 28. This 729 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
Little Compton
76 Peckham Road sold for $340,000 on May 27. This 1,368 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
