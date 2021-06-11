via The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has fully reopened and residents and travelers alike can enjoy all that Boston has to offer this summer, including events we missed last year and new activations in the city. The “Summer in Boston: See You Soon” campaign is in full swing and visitors are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with #SeeYouSoonBOS.

While the opportunities for entertainment, outdoor adventures, culture, and dining in Greater Boston are endless, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) has compiled a chronological “Top 10” list to feature some of the highlights of the summer season that encompass every neighborhood of the city.

This comprehensive list highlights many of Boston’s most iconic offerings yet there is so much more to be seen, heard, tasted and felt in the area. Learn more at www.bostonusa.com.

Earlier this spring, the GBCVB also launched the All Inclusive Boston campaign, in partnership with the City of Boston, CPC Communications, and Proverb Agency. With the travel and hospitality sector devastated by the pandemic, this destination marketing initiative showcases Boston’s diverse tourism assets, across all Boston neighborhoods, as part of an equitable recovery initiative. All Inclusive Boston aims to reimagine how Boston is perceived locally and across the globe.

