Cumberland, RI native Bobby Farrelly was born on June 17th, 1958. Along with his brother Peter, Farrelly wrote, directed, and produced several top-grossing films including Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch.

Farrelly grew up in Cumberland and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on a hockey scholarship. The brother’s career took off in 1994 with the release of Dumb and Dumber. Farrelly has also directed and produced several TV shows including Trailer Park Boys and The Now.

Happy Birthday to a Rhode Island treasure, Bobby Farrelly!