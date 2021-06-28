The Friends of Music at St. John’s recently announced the return of their annual summer music series, Music on the Lawn, featuring bands, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and more!

These are outdoor, FREE music concerts held on the lawn of The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., Newport. Limited parking is available in our parking lot opposite 25 Willow St.

The fun starts Tuesday, July 20, and is made possible by 2021 season co-sponsors The Point Association and Edge Realty; individual event sponsors will be announced each evening. Food trucks include Castaway Gourmet and A Mano Pizza & Gelato.

All concerts are on TUESDAY nights. Our event lineup this summer includes:

July 20: Mike Warner & The Ubiquitones, with Ben Knight

July 27: Dave Howard & Neal Vitullo: rock/ blues/ swing with virtuoso guitar

Aug. 3: The Strattones – a South County mainstay quintet

Aug. 10: Willie J. Laws – blues & funk

Aug. 17: Keith Munslow – swing, boogie, rock & blues

Aug. 24: Doug Woolverton & The Groove Merchants – jazz trumpet and the Groove Merchants

Aug. 31: Peter Berton & Peter Krasinski – keyboard requests and duets

Sept. 7: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra

Music on the Lawn concerts are free (but donations welcome!) open to all, and family-friendly. BYOB; rain date will be the following night if possible, TBD: check our website (saintjohns-newport.org). Concerts are from 6-8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs encouraged and picnics invited, although support of our food trucks is encouraged to support Friends of Music and neighborhood music events at St. John’s … from Bach to Rock!

Quarter Till Organ Recitals

The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist also announced the return of their Quarter Till Organ Recitals, on Sunday, July 11, at 4:45 p.m. and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Their Quarter Till organ recitals were named Newport Life Magazine’s “2020 Best of Newport County” award winner as “Best Kept Secret: Entertainment”!

Quarter Till organ recitals are mini recitals of 15-20 minutes and feature Bach and other composers, with live video feed projected onto a screen showing the organist and a close-up view of the organ’s inner workings during the music. This year’s concerts will also feature our new organ console.

Admission is still “just a quarter!” (or as many as you wish!), with proceeds benefiting restoration of our historic 1894 Hook & Hastings pipe organ.

To donate: https://tinyurl.com/OrganChallenge

Catch the virtual Quarter Till organ recitals on Sundays at 4:45 p.m. and live-streamed at saintjohns-newport.org and on the St. John’s Facebook Live page.



On July 9, 10 & 11 for the Secret Garden Tours, added shows of “Peter & the Pipes,” a delightful musical romp featuring the personality of our beloved pipe organ, will be shown! July 9-11: 11:45 a.m., & 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 1:45 p.m.