The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this evening announced that it recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.

The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation.

2021 Beach Season Closures

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed 2021 Statewide (for bacteria) Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 6/10/21 Easton’s Beach Newport 6/10/21

For more information and updates, visit https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/