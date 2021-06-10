What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this evening announced that it recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation.
2021 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|2021 Statewide (for bacteria)
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/10/21
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|6/10/21
For more information and updates, visit https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/
More From What’s Up Newp
- Get a haircut and get out this weekend!
- RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach and Goddard Park Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels
- RI Legislature close to approving cap on insulin costs
- City of Newport seeking applicants for new Taxation Relief Committee
- Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy this summer