Due to staffing shortages, the City of Newport on Tuesday announced that visitors to Easton’s Beach will likely be seeing single red flags flying over certain sections of sand this summer.

Denoting that a hazard exists, these single red flags signify that the immediate vicinity is an unguarded lifeguard area.



With staffing shortages foreseen through the remainder of the summer season, Beach staff are asking visitors to follow some basic water safety rules wherever they may go swimming:

Swim in designated areas that have a lifeguard. Avoid areas that are marked high hazards.

Children should be supervised in and around water at all times.

Always swim with a buddy.

And finally, please obey all lifeguard whistles and commands.

The City is still accepting applications for seasonal Beach Staff, with increased hourly rates and differential pay being offered for full and part-time employees through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Anyone interest in applying should visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs