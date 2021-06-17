Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will join with state and local officials on Friday to kick off the 2021 season for the Providence-Newport ferry.

The popular service will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend (October 11), including summer weekend stops in Bristol.

From June 18 – September 3 (Monday thru Friday), the ferry will depart Providence and Newport four times per day. On Saturday’s and Sunday’s between June 19 – September 5, the ferry will depart Providence and Newport fou times a day, with two stops per day in Bristol.

The ferry will also operate special schedules on July 5, August 9, September 6, and October 11.

One-way tickets are $11 for an adult and $5.50 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and disabled. Round-trip tickets are $22 for an adult and $11 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and disabled. Infants (2 and under) ride free.

Tickets, full schedules, and more information is available here.