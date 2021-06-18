The Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) organization is proud to announce the spring 2020 scholarship recipients. MSON has been supporting the local military community with educational scholarships since 1985 and this year, we are awarding $10,000 to seven students. Scholarships are competitive and awarded for well-rounded excellence including academic performance, community service, extracurricular involvement, achievements, and leadership.

The 2021 award winners are:

High School Student Recipients:

Luke Graham Joseph Palazzetti , 2021 graduate of South Kingstown High School

Layne O’Connell 2021 graduate of North Kingstown High School

Allison Marie Bransfield 2021 graduate of Rogers High School

Malcolm Allan Rodgers 2021 graduate of East Greenwich High School

Abigail R. Armijo 2021 graduate of Portsmouth High School

Joshua Daniel Gray 2021 graduate of LaSalle Academy

Andrew Bard 2021 graduate of North Kingstown High School

Kira Galka 2021 graduate of Tiverton High School

Military Spouse Recipients:

Lisa G. McCurdy, attending Providence College of School of Business

Erica I. Pena-Vest attending Southern Utah University Graduate School

Jen Musa McDonald attending Fashion Institute of Technology

Scholarships are open to students, military dependents, and military spouses. To learn more or apply for a future scholarship, please visit: https://milspousenewport.org/Scholarships

Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) is a non-profit organization in Newport, Rhode Island that represents and supports spouses of active duty and retired service members of all branches of service and ranks. If you would like more detailed information, please contact Tanja Carroll, the Scholarship Chair, at scholarships.mson@gmail.com.