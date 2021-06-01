What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

If you’ve come to Rhode Island from a hot spot within the 50 states or DC, you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.

Travel restrictions as of June 1, 2021;

This list is updated every Monday morning.

State

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Idaho
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas
  6. Kentucky
  7. Missouri
  8. New Jersey
  9. Wyoming

