Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided the following update on Friday on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

As of this afternoon, 678,177 people have received one dose of vaccine and 608,375 people are now fully vaccinated. See the data.

We continue to be among the top-performing states for vaccination.

We continue to see trends improve because Rhode Islanders are doing their part and getting vaccinated. But we need to continue to be vigilant. COVID-19 and its variants are still here. Please encourage your family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to get vaccinated!

Weekly Vaccine Update Newsletter

Starting this Friday, June 18, we will change how we publish the Weekly Vaccine Update. We will continue to provide you with the latest COVID-19 updates but on a bi-weekly basis instead of weekly.

We will not publish a newsletter next Friday, June 25. The next biweekly newsletter will go out on July 2.

Drive-Through Vaccination Clinics

The Rhode Island Parent Information Network (RIPIN) will hold a drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 300 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. You can sign up online at vaccinateri.org or drive up without an appointment.

The Town of Smithfield and Fidelity Investments will also host their second drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fidelity Investments parking garage, 100 Salem St., Smithfield.

You can sign up online at vaccinateri.org or drive up without an appointment.

Only those arriving by vehicle will be accepted at these clinics, so please plan accordingly.

Vaccination in Woonsocket

The State is meeting with people who live in Woonsocket and with city stakeholders to understand how to improve access to vaccines and vaccination rates. We are implementing their suggestions in partnership with the city and local, community-based organizations.

Getting vaccinated is one of several things you can do to protect yourself and your household from COVID-19 and its variants.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are quick–the whole process should take just 25 minutes.

To find vaccine clinics close to you, visit C19VaccineRI.org and use our Vaccine Site Locator. If you need help making an appointment, call 844-930-1779.

Concerning Delta Variant in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has confirmed cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The Delta variant is emerging as the dominant variant in the United Kingdom—replacing the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant. The Delta variant is especially concerning because it spreads more easily and quickly.

Vaccination is more important than ever. Data shows that people need to be fully vaccinated to be protected – so it’s critical that everyone get all recommended doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, highly effective against serious illness, and is protective against variants, including the Delta variant.

For more information on variants in Rhode Island, visit RIDOH’s webpage on COVID-19 Variants.

State-run Vaccination Sites

State-run vaccination clinics were set up in central locations to help get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now, more local clinics are able to administer these vaccines.

In line with our strategy to meet people where they are, we will shift resources to more local clinics and will slow down operations at State-run vaccination sites. The Middletown and Dunkin’ Donuts Center sites will close on June 26.

People who got their first dose at one of these sites will be able to book a second dose appointment at a nearby location. Information about nearby clinics will be shared at your vaccination appointment.

We continue to make every effort to make vaccines as accessible as possible. There are still many places to get vaccinated, such as pharmacies, schools, and community-based clinics.

To find vaccine clinics close to you, visit C19VaccineRI.org and use our Vaccine Site Locator. If you need help making an appointment, call 844-930-1779.