Forum Lodge #391—Sons and Daughters of Italy in America recently awarded Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarships to two Aquidneck Island public high school 2021 graduates.

Liza Nunes of Rogers High School will major in psychology and social work at the University of San Diego. Alec Darmino of Portsmouth High School will study at Hofstra University with a major in communications.

a photo of the winners with Vice President Shirley Ripa

In addition to maintaining a B average or better in their studies and intending to enter university in the fall of 2021, the applicants wrote essays explaining the importance of their Italian ancestry to their lives.

Forum Lodge, which was established in 1915, is the Aquidneck Island chapter of Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), the oldest and the largest national organization for men and women of Italian heritage in the United States, founded in 1905. Anyone interested in learning more about Forum Lodge #391-OSDIA may contact Sandra Flowers, corresponding secretary, at sjflowersphd@yahoo.com.