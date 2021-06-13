What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Update – June 12 at 11 pm
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Update – June 11 at 9 pm
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Goddard State Park Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard State Park Beach for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Original Story – June 10 at 5:35 pm
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this evening announced that it recommends closing Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
RIDOH says that it will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation.
2021 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|2021 Statewide (for bacteria)
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/10/21
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|6/10/21
For more information and updates, visit https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/
