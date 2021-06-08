The Huddle will open its doors at 42 Spring Street in Newport on June 20th.

A collaborative space for experiences that bring people together, The Huddle will offer hands-on experiences for all led by local residents and entrepreneurs, coworking space, and teambuilding services.

“After a long year of social distancing, I was inspired to help people connect, laugh and create together- in person,” said Sara Emhof, founder of The Huddle.

Sara says that she began hosting virtual Huddle experiences during the height of the pandemic, using her experience in social-emotional health and experiential education, as well as her own struggles as a remote worker, to create a virtual space for over 250 strangers to connect, create and play together.

Sarah Emhof outside of The Huddle

A New Way to Socialize

Sara plans to use the storefront space on Spring Street to create a physical space for the fun and connection the virtual Huddles created. The Huddle will partner with local artists, chefs, and business owners to offer hands-on creative experiences for residents and tourists to connect and create with local talent.

Rory Kirby, from Kirby properties worked with Sara to find a location that fit her vision. “I am thrilled to see the Huddle come to fruition. It is refreshing to have a place for people to interact in a setting is not a bar. This will be a great addition to Newport, helping connect like-minded community members through experiences.”

The Huddle is currently lining up teachers to lead experiences that include painting, photography, tie dye, improv comedy, make your own tea, resume repair, podcast creation, local history, as well as monthly Huddle Dinners featuring takeout food from local restaurants.

June 20th– “Come Chalk Out the Huddle”

On June 20th, The Huddle will host a Come “Chalk Out” the Huddle open house from 1 pm to 4 pm for locals to explore the space, sign up for summer experiences, and contribute to a multi-dimensional community canvas (including a giant chalkboard). This family-friendly event will be an opportunity to gather, connect and collectively create after a long year apart.

For more information and updates, visit www.thehuddleri.com and follow @thehuddleri.