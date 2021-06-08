The City of Newport is stepping up enforcement of its noise ordinances, with City leaders promising in a press release today to crack down on disturbances stemming from both vehicular traffic and short-term rentals.

Noise complaints, in particular, have been on the increase in recent weeks as tourists have begun returning to the City following more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, according to the press release.

According to the City, police will be stepping up patrols to enforce existing local zoning ordinances as well as moving violations, taking particular notice of motorcycle groups and vehicles with modified exhaust systems, as well as investigating complaints related to short-term rental properties. Signage will also be deployed at various points throughout the City advising motorists of the City’s longstanding ban on a straight pipe and other modified exhaust systems.

“As a year-round community with a seasonal economy, we’re accustomed to dealing with these types of quality of life issues and recognize the need to balance the interests of our local businesses with those of our residents,” said City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. in a statement. “With a busy season still ahead of us, we’ll be doing everything we can to enforce the rules that are on the books and reminding folks who come into town for the day or weekend to be mindful of their neighbors and respectful of our neighborhoods.”



Residents who would like to report a possible zoning violation are asked to call (401) 847-1212 or use the ReportIt App on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ReportIt.



Short-term rental complaints may also be directed to the City’s Short-Term Rental Compliance Officer at (401) 845- 5471.