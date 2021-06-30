The City of Newport today announced that its staff will be on-site at the James L. Maher Center at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6th to preview a slate of traffic calming improvements planned for Hillside Avenue.

The City says in a press release that all are welcome to ask questions and learn more about the highly anticipated Safe Routes to School Project that was approved by the City Council last month.

The work, which follows the completion of a Traffic Calming Study conducted by the Beta Group of Lincoln, R.I., includes a number of enhancements aimed at making the area from Maple Avenue to Admiral Kalbfus Road safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike, including the following:

· Installation of a new sidewalk along the westerly side of Hillside Avenue at the Maher Center

· The introduction of designated bike lanes on each side of Hillside Avenue

· The installation of enhanced crosswalk signage and markings

· And the installation of digital speed feedback signs and rubber speed bumps

Representatives from both the City’s Department of Public Services and the Beta Group will be on hand to discuss the project and how it’s expected to benefit the corridor, which serves as the primary access point to the Claiborne Pell Elementary School on Dexter Street.

All those interested in attending should plan to meet at the Maher Center parking lot at 120 Hillside Ave. at 3 p.m. Project updates will also be provided as work progresses.