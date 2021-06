Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Presented By People’s Credit Union

Newport

30 Halsey Street #B | $329,900

2 beds 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

66 Girard AVenue #317 | $278,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

66 Girard Avenue #419 | $239,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

84 Coggeshall Avenue | $1,199,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

16 Sherman Street | $1,489,000

6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Clinton Street | $1,200,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

32 Dearborn Street | $1,395,000

189 Gibbs Avenue | $785,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3 Sycamore Street | $649,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

29 Everett Street | $2,249,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

11 S Baptist Street | $750,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm .

109 Church Street #1 | $375,000

1 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

109 Church Street #3 | $365,000

1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Willow Street | $1,100,000

6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

7 Hammond Street | $699,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

19 Stockholm Street | $639,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Middletown

718 Jepson Lane | $799,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

187 Aquidneck Avenue | $669,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

108 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,995,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

74 Gossets Turn Drive | $779,000

4 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

3 Restmere Terrace | $548,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

33 Strawberry Lane | $1,495,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

76 President Avenue | $745,000

4 beds, 5 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

513 Bristol Ferry Road | $499,000

5 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

523 Bristol Ferry Road | $579,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

228 McCorrie Lane | $499,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Jamestown

18 Norman Road | $745,000

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Tiverton

1512 Main Road | $489, 900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

96 Lyne Road | $729,900

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1960 Crandall Road | $469,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

120 Horizon Drive | $515,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3152 Main Road | $799,000

4 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

69 Roseland Terrace | $385,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

45 Starboard Drive #450 | $525,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

30 Rockland Terrace | $349,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1960 Crandall Road | $469,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

128 Randolph Avenue | $379,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

274 Teaberry Lane | $799,000

4 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

Nothing scheduled.