Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

13 Sylvan Terrace | $775,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

45 Elm Street | $1,485,000

5 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

30 Halsey Street #B | $329,900

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

17 Clinton Street | $1,200,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

47 Eustis Avenue | $495,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Warner Street | $677,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm and on Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

189 Gibbs Avenue | $785,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

53 Everett Street | $1,095,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

11 Hammond Street #3 | $339,900

2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

16 Thames Street | $489,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

108 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,995,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Friday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1 Reardon Drive | $400,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

35 Bliss Mine Road | $599,900

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

45 Bay Ridge Drive #5A | $515,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

42 Island Avenue | $384,900

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

25 Sagamore Street | $372,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

14 Hope Avenue | $399,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

30 Lock Lane | $575,000

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

234 Turnpike Avenue | $499,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

44 Anson Road | $375,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am.

319 Riverside Street | $795,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

57 Strawberry Lane | $1,450,000

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

59 King Phillip Street | $329,900

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

105 Cottage Avenue | $375,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open HOuse on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

523 Bristol Ferry Road | $579,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

456 Beacon Avenue | $659,900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Tiverton

44 Jiley Hill Drive | $515,000

3 beds, 2.2 baths. Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

69 Cheryl Drive | $295,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

94 Fir Avenue | $314,900

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

15 Seaview Court | $550,000

3 beds, 2.2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

3152 Main Road | $799,000

4 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1722 Main Road | $1,450,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

None scheduled.