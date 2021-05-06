Wheels Up announced today it is resuming its summer shuttle service with round trip flights from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York to Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK), beginning Friday, May 21, 2021, through Labor Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the summer season with our sought-after Westchester to Nantucket Shuttle and offering our members an efficient way to get to their favorite New England island destination,” said Gail Grimmett, Chief Experience Officer at Wheels Up in a statement. “This is one of our most popular routes throughout the warmer months and we are happy that our members are able to enjoy the benefits of our pay-by-the-seat shuttle services, while delivering the exceptional Wheels Up service that they receive whenever they fly with us.

Members will be able to book directly in the Wheels Up App and pay by the seat, rather than booking an entire aircraft, for flights on the King Air 350i. For the health and safety of all Members and the crew, all flights will abide by Wheels Up Safe Passage health and safety protocols and, in accordance with federal guidelines, all passengers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside FBOs and during flight.

The shuttle will operate one-way flights each Friday at 5 pm from HPN to ACK. Return flights will depart ACK for HPN each Sunday at 5 pm. Holiday weekends will operate on a special schedule departing Thursdays and returning Mondays.

Members will enjoy signature Wheels Up hospitality while traveling including a concierge welcome service at HPN as part of the on-the-ground experience. The cost per seat on each leg of the shuttle flight is $795 and Members may book up to four seats per flight, pending availability.

For more information, go to www.wheelsup.com/ACKShuttle, and to book a flight, download the Wheels Up App on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.