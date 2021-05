Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

5 Willow Street sold for $1,350,000 on April 30. This 2,194 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

11 Keeher Avenue sold for $850,000 on April 28. This 1,547 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

31 Channing Street sold for $590,000 on April 27. This 2,004 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

16 Burdick Avenue sold for $490,000 on April 30. This 1,724 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

71 Tilden Avenue sold for $435,000 on April 28. This 781 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 baths.

8 Dexter Street sold for $413,750 on April 26. This 1,131 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

37 Whitwell Avenue sold for $410,000 on April 27. This 596 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

111 Harrison Avenue #M2 sold for $3 million on April 29. This 3,500 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

121 Coggeshall Avenue #10 sold for $850,000 on April 30. This 1,844 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #2A sold for $780,000 on April 29. This 2,082 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

32 Kay Street #2 sold for $674,000 on April 29. This 1,370 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #3B sold for $649,900 on May 3. This 1,091 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #3A sold for $649,900 on May 3. This 1,091 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #2B sold for $640,000 on May 3. This 1,100 sq. ft condo includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

9 Carroll Avenue #B sold for $580,000 on April 30. This 1,399 sq. ft condo has 4 beds and 2 baths.

7 Cottage Street sold for $1.8 million on April 30. This multi-family spans 6,570 sq. ft.

11 Brooks Avenue sold for $1.15 million on April 28. This multi-family spans 6,528 sq. ft.

22 Freebody Street sold for $945,000 on April 26. This multi-family spans 4,366 sq. ft.

62 Callender Avenue sold for $582,500 on April 30. This multi-family spans 3,312 sq. ft.

Middletown

43 Ashurst Avenue sold for $2.2 million on April 30. This 4,482 sq. ft home has 4 bds and 3.2 baths.

56 Summerfield Lane sold for $1,695,000 on April 26. This 3,328 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

65 Phelps Road sold for $455,000 on April 30. This 1,711 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

16 Namquid Drive sold for $281,000 on April 29. This 960 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 baths.

386 Green End Avenue SW #8 sold for $349,000 on April 30. This 1,111 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1 bath.

4 Marshall Lane #A sold for $288,000 on April 27. This 1,265 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

24 Coddington Way sold for $729,900 on April 30. This 2,400 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

90 Pheasant Drive sold for $548,250 on May 3. This 2,166 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

36 Shoreline Terrace sold for $460,000 on April 29. This 1,144 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

63 Long Meadow Road sold for $430,000 on April 27. This 1,109 sq. ft home has 2 bds and 2.1 baths.

288 Riverside Street sold for $255,000 on April 27. This 596 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

73 Seafare Lane sold for $429,000 on April 30. This 1,652 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

53 Conanicus Avenue #2H sold for $629,500 on May 3. This 1,478 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

91 Penny Pond Road sold for $576,000 on April 26. This 2,078 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

48 Dewey Avenue sold for $400,000 on April 27. This 2,070 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

16 Dewey Avenue sold for $310,000 on April 26. This 1,771 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

108 Evergreen Avenue sold for $291,000 on April 28. This 752 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

25 Rock Street sold for $285,000 on April 28. This 831 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

125 Randolph Avenue sold for $260,000 on April 29. This 1,256 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

10 Birch Street sold for $196,000 on April 26. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

61 Canonicus Street sold for $180,000 on April 30. This 1,153 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

71 Starboard Drive #440 sold for $433,000 on April 27. This 1,107 sq. ft condo has 1 bed and 1.1 bath.

Little Compton

No transactions recorded.