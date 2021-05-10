Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

48 Whitwell Avenue sold for $425,000 on May 7. This 650 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

50 School Street #7 sold for $1,995,000 on May 6. This 1,680 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #B sold for $649,000 on May 3. This 1,091 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #3A sold for $649,900 on May 3. This 1,091 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 East Bowery Street #2B sold for $640,000 on May 3. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

34 Farewell Street #3 sold for $254,000 on May 3. This 564 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

66 Girard Avenue #415 sold for $240,100 on May 7. This 1,318 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

22 24 Carroll Avenue sold for $655,000 on May 5. This three-story multi-family spans 4,159 sq. ft.

15 Dudley Avenue sold for $525,000 on May 4. This two-story multi-family spans 3,112 sq. ft.

Middletown

303 Howland Avenue sold for $3.2 million on May 4. This 5,285 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.3 baths.

66 Atlantic Drive sold for $615,000 on May 3. This 2,954 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

127 Seascape Avenue sold for $600,000 on May 5. This 1,049 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

52 Linden Street sold for $485,000 on May 4. This 1,403 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

69 West Main Road sold for $380,000 on May 3. This 1,553 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

747 Forest Avenue sold for $51,000 on May 7. This 384 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

205 Corey Lane sold for $410,000 on May 4. This 1,492 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Portsmouth

38 Carnegie Heights Drive sold for $1.211 million on May 6. This 3,173 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

343 Water Street sold for $1.07 million on May 7. This 3,381 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

180 Taylor Road sold for $830,000 on May 7. This 2,534 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

216 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $770,000 on May 3. This 1,396 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

90 Pheasant Drive sold for $548,250 on May 3. This 2,166 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

561 Boyds Lane sold for $404,000 on May 4. This 1,740 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

225 Depot Avenue #Endeavor sold for $1.11 million on May 5. This 2,471 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

Jamestown

73 Whale Rock Road sold for $2.85 million on May 7. This 2,184 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

44 Cole Street sold for $679,000 on May 3. This 764 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

53 Conanicus Avenue #2H sold for $629,500 on May 3. This 1,478 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

1423 Fish Road sold for $475,000 on May 4. This 1,457 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1588 Main Road sold for $456,000 on May 6. This 1,481 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

24 West Main Road sold for $695,000 on May 3. This 2,097 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.