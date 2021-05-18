Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

4 Lucas Avenue sold for $675,000 on May 17. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

147 Evarts Street sold for $525,000 on May 13. This 1,264 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

2 Apthorp Avenue sold for $452,000 on May 11. This 1,555 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

Middletown

664 Indian Avenue sold for $1.2 million on May 13. This 2,276 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

206 Maple Avenue sold for $330,000 on May 14. This 1,288 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

34 Thayer Court sold for $1,173,500 on May 10. This 2,589 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

166 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $760,000 on May 12. This 1,712 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

47 Friends Street sold for $745,000 on May 10. This 2,236 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

47 Marial Rose Drive sold for $605,000 on May 10. This 1,901 sq. ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

59 Berkley Avenue sold for $469,000 on May 13. This 1,428 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

20 President Avenue sold for $370,000 on May 14. This 1,298 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

169 Cedar Drive sold for $311,000 on May 11. This 1,036 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.0 baths.

8 Judson Street sold for $202,000 on May 10. This 2,766 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

149 Hamilton Avenue sold for $1.7 million on May 14. This 3,418 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.1 baths.

25 Juniper Circle sold for $1.6 million on May 14. This 2,711 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

210 America Way sold for $906,000 on May 14. This 2,550 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

37 Douglas Street sold for $852,000 on May 14. This 1,541 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

174 Seaside Drive sold for $685,918 on May 14. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

430 Nanaquaket Road sold for $1.65 million on May 12. This 2,953 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.2 baths.

191 Stone Church Road sold for $587,000 on May 13. This 1,792 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

75 Kaufman Road sold for $475,000 on May 13. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

308 Souza Road sold for $405,000 on May 14. This 1,109 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

55 Pierce Avenue sold for $337,000 on May 13. This 1,198 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 baths.

Little Compton

38 East Main Road sold for $555,000 on May 14. This 2,132 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

44 Bramble Wood Cross Road sold for $440,000 on May 14. This 1,220 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.