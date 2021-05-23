Singer-Songwriter Billy Gilman was born on this date in Westerly, RI in 1988. In 2000, at age 11, he emerged as a child star after being discovered by Ray Benson of the popular country band Asleep at the Wheel.

Gilman had a hit with the song “One Voice” in 2000, when he became the youngest artist ever to have a Top 40 single on the country charts. His album of the same name went double platinum, and follow-up recordings Classic Christmas and Dare to Dream also did well.

After a career hiatus, Gilman re-emerged in 2016 on “NBC’s The Voice,” where he was runner up for the season. Gilman continues to play live dates and recently recorded a Livestream show at the Greenwich Odeum.

You can see Gilman live in concert July 3rd with his band The Ragged Impressarios at the Misquamicut Drive-In. Click here for tickets.