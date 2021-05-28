The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced the launch of a speed study on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges.

According to a press release from RITBA, they will utilize field devices to analyze traffic speed data collected at different times of the day and night. RITBA is also posting new signage reminding motorists of the speed limit of 40 miles per hour on the Newport Pell Bridge and 45 miles per hour on the Jamestown Verrazzano and has enlisted the help of both state and municipal law enforcement agencies in stepping up enforcement.

“We have heard of cars traveling well in excess of posted speed limits, and we need to see the data to determine how we will work with our partners in law enforcement to best address this safety issue,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA in a statement. “As we look ahead to a fun and busy summer, we want to remind people to slow down and obey the speed limits.”

“We appreciate the partnership with local law enforcement and the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety in a statement. “Once we receive the results of the speed study, we will collaborate on an awareness and enforcement effort to mitigate the excessive speeds on the bridges.”

“In Jamestown we have received complaints not only about the speeds on the bridges, but the increased noise from fast-moving traffic,” said Chief Ed Mello, Jamestown Police Department in a statement. “Excessive speed impacts the quality of life for residents here, and we are looking forward to having the additional data, resources and support from this effort.”

The results of the study will be made available to the public by July 31, 2021.