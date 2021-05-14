In observing World Press Freedom Day (May 3) the publisher of the New York Times has been urging readers and everyone to donate and subscribe to local news organizations in their communities — including WhatsUpNewp.com

“Local journalism is in crisis and at risk of disappearing,” the Times said. “These vital resources are critical to the safety, security and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these difficult times. On World Press Freedom Day and every day, we encourage you to find a local news organization you trust and support it.”

The Times created a database of trusted local news outlets, vetted by organizations such as Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION) — of which What’s Up Newp is a member of — and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

That resource was published earlier this month, with the announcement that “News organizations near you are at risk. Support them today.“

The New York Times database includes hundreds of locally owned, independent news organizations, like What’s Up Newp. In total, the database lists seven Rhode Island publications.

What’s Up Newp has felt the same pressures as other small businesses during this COVID-19 crisis. Revenue is stretched, as advertisers, facing their own economic challenges, are temporarily putting their support on hold, at least until the virus clears.

At the same time as we’re stretching revenue, we’re producing more content than ever and reaching more people that we ever have.

If you don’t already know, our success and our work ultimately depend on the support of this community to help us do our work.

What’s Up Newp also recognizes this is a tough time for everyone. If you can’t swing becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today, that is totally OK and you should keep reading, asking questions, sharing our stories, and telling your friends, colleagues, and coworkers about us.

You’ve sustained us for nine years. Now that real reporting is needed as it’s never been needed before, please invest in our local, independent newsroom and become a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.