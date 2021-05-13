Newport Polo today named the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation as the beneficiary of the Bon Voyage Ball – the polo club’s 20th annual charity gala – which is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Rosecliff.

“I am honored and grateful to Newport Polo for having selected the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation to be the beneficiary of the proceeds derived from its charity gala auction. The proceeds will help support and continue our mission of creating equal opportunity for all who strive to better themselves,” said Jeffrey Osborne, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Rhode Island son, and founder of the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation in a statement provided by Newport Polo. “My family and I are humbled and thankful that Newport Polo recognizes the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation’s efforts, including $1.5 million dollars raised and distributed to organizations that support the needs of Rhode Islanders who are not as fortunate to have the same opportunities and financial resources of many of us.”



Since 2012, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation has served a mission to help build positive relationships, by supporting St. Mary’s Home for Children & Family Services, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, and Button Hole; keep music and the arts in public schools, by supporting the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School and its Community Partners including the Met School, and provide food, shelter and a safe-haven for families and children in need in the Ocean State, by supporting the Amos House, Rhode Island’s largest Soup Kitchen. The Foundation has raised over $1.5 million dollars to date, in its mission.

“Thanks to the initiative that Jeffrey Osborne has taken, in shining the light on, and supporting these worthy causes in our community, we can contribute to these efforts and make a positive impact in Rhode Island,” announced USA Captain and polo club president, Dan Keating in a statement. “We are excited to name Jeffrey Osborne as our Honorary Ambassador, and we look forward to hosting the Dominican Republic Polo Team as guests of honor this year.”



Newport Polo’s gala has become the social highlight of the summer polo season, according to Newport Polo. The annual sell-out affair draws attendees from near and far to make a red-carpet entrance in ‘Yacht Formal’ black-tie attire this year for an enchanted evening inspired by the Dominican polo team’s celebrated island haven, the gateway to the Caribbean, and its unique Latin-Euro culture. The star-lit West Indies fantasy will come to life with influences from the vibrant Dominican rhythms, iconic fashion, gourmet cuisine, exotic libations and top deck décor to experience the Caribbean’s #1 port of call since the discovery of the Americas, a UNESCO World Heritage site and renowned resort destination. Adding to the excitement will be the evening’s collection of buried treasures up for bid in a Silent and Live auction expertly helmed by Sotheby’s master auctioneer, whose proceeds will benefit the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation.



“Our community is only as strong as its most fragile members, adds Keating. “We are hoping to top the charts when we unite the energies of our auction committee and generosity of our supporters. “



Tickets and associated events for the Bon Voyage Ball are offered online. The gala weekend’s festivities will include a pre-gala Cocktail Meet & Greet with the Dominican Polo Team, followed by the gala itself, and post-party at the Skybar atop the Clarke Cooke House. On the following day – Saturday, August 7th – the Newport International Polo Series will feature USA vs. Dominican Republic at 5pm. Spectators will be treated to a thrilling 2-hour polo match, followed by the Polo Club’s annual Lobsterbake, a favorite New England tradition to conclude the festivities.

