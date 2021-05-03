If you’ve come to Rhode Island from a hot spot within the 50 states or DC, you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.

Travel restrictions as of May 3, 2021;

This list is updated every Monday morning.

State

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Colorado
  4. Delaware
  5. Florida
  6. Georgia
  7. Idaho
  8. Iowa
  9. Kansas
  10. Michigan
  11. Minnesota
  12. Mississippi
  13. Missouri
  14. Nevada
  15. North Carolina
  16. North Dakota
  17. Oregon
  18. Pennsylvania
  19. South Carolina
  20. Tennessee
  21. Utah
  22. Virginia
  23. Washington
  24. Wyoming

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.