If you’ve come to Rhode Island from a hot spot within the 50 states or DC, you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.
Travel restrictions as of May 3, 2021;
This list is updated every Monday morning.
State
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wyoming
