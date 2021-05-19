Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 26. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MAY 26, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-40 “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor McKee’s Executive Order 21-40 on May 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. PUBLIC HEARING: FY2022 & FY 2023 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget- (Copy is available on the city’s website)

a) Budget Change Sheet;

b) Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) ;

c) Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)

a. Minutes from the meetings held April 10, 2021 and April 24, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events :

1. Sankofa Community Connection, d/b/a Melanin Sol Paint Bar (paint & sip nights), 2 Broadway; 5/29/21, 6/5/21 and 6/26/21 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 6/11/21 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2. Island Moving Company, d/b/a Newport Academy of Ballet Dance Recital, Great Friends Meeting House; June 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Rain date- June 6, 2021)

3. MLK Community Center, d/b/a Concert Series, grass in front of MLK Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd; June 9, 2021, July 14, 2021 and August 11, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00

4. Trinity Episcopal Church, d/b/a Trinity Church Strawberry Festival, 1 Queen Anne Square; June 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Outdoor Film Screenings, various locations (list attached); 6/24/21, 7/1/21, 7/8/21, 7/22/21, 8/19/21, 9/2/21 and 9/9/21 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

6. Newport OUT, d/b/a Newport Pride Festival, Equality Park; June 26, 2021 from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

7. Rhode Island Sons of the Revolution, d/b/a Independence Day Events in Washington Sq.; Washington Square, July 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Request waive license feees and police detail fees

8. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Summer Art Party Fundraiser, Newport Art Museum; July 16, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

9. Middletown Rotary Club, d/b/a Middletown Rotary “Rotary at the Fort” Car Show, Fort Adams State Park; September 19, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewals:

1. The TJX Companies, d/b/a T J Maxx #617, 199 Connell Highway

2. BG Retail, LLC, d/b/a Famous Footwear #2559, 199 Connell Highway Unit 2

d. Waste Hauler License, Renewals:

1. ABC Disposal Service, Inc., 1245 Shawmut Ave., New Bedford, MA

2. RPKK Inc., d/b/a RPE Waste Services, Inc., PO Box 126 Wood River Junction, RI

3. Pasquazzi Bros. Inc./Heather Construction Corp., 464 Dyer Ave., Cranston, RI

4. Rollaway Disposal, 86 Knight St., Warwick, RI

5. Cleanway Disposal & Recycling Inc., P.O. Box, 731, Westport, MA

6. Frazier’s Disposal Service, Inc., 168 Ridgewood Rd., Middletown, RI

7. Gulfeagle Supply, 2900 East 7th Ave., Tampa, FL

8. Island Rubbish Service, Inc., 8 Swinburne St., Jamestown, RI

e. Communication from Justin Richardson, re: Newport Pedicab Ordinance Change (Receive)

f. Communication from Stephen M. Brusini, Esq., re: Proposed Zone Change for Transition Zone Broadway Properties (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for public hearing)

g. Communication from the Waterfront Commission, re: Proposed ordinance amendments relating to house boats (Receive)

h. Communication from ICF, Jessica Gabriel, New York Bight Section 106 Lead, re: Invitation to consult on the New York Bight Lease and Right-of-Way/Right-of-Use Issuance located off the coast of New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island (Receive and refer to city administration)

i. Communication from SWCA, re: Invitation to consult on the Revolution Wind Farm and Revolution Wind Export Cable Project, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Notification of Using the NEPA

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, New, Marco’s Subs Inc., d/b/a Marco’s Café, 382 Spring St.

4. Victualing License, New, Wen Di Chen, d/b/a China Star III, 110 William Street

5. Victualing License, New, Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a The Fifth Element, 107-111 Broadway (In conjunction with liquor license transfer of 2paddysandacanuck, LLC)

6. Sidewalk Café, New, Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a The Fifth Element, 107-111 Broadway (In conjunction with liquor license transfer of 2paddysandacanuck, LLC)

7. 2021-2022 Annual Entertainment License Renewals (list attached)

8. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

RESOLUTIONS

9. Requesting the City Administration implement bike lanes on city streets pursuant to the R.I. Bike Mobility Plan- L. Ceglie, J. Bova- Continued from May 12, 2021

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

10. Action Item #5981/21 – RE: CRMC File No. 2021-03-020 – Application of Paraport, LLC/Michael Parascondola, Perry Mill Wharf – Regatta Center and Limited Marina

11. Action Item #5982/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-041 – Citywide Elevator Testing & Maintenance (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #5983/21 – RE: Spring/Touro Intersection Improvements – Consultant Design Services (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #5984/21 – RE: Supplemental Agreement #1 – RFP#20-029- Design/Build of the Gateway Parking Garage Stair Towers – Temporary

Shoring and Door Replacement at Easton’s Beach Complex (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #5985/21 – RE: Award of Contract – Rubberized Asphalt Chip Seal (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #5986/21 – RE: Award of Bid #21-034 – West Marlborough Street Storm Drain Improvements /accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5987/21 – RE: Amendment #1-Contract #20-009 – Engineering Services for West Marlborough Street Storm Drain Improvements /accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #5988/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-037 – Water Treatment Chemicals /accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARDS OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor – Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Amica Newport Marathon, Easton’s Beach; October 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (continued from May 12, 2021)

2. Class F Daily Liquor- Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc.:

a) Newport Folk Festival; July 22, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

b) Newport Jazz Festival; July 29, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

3. Class F Daily Liquor License, Sankofa Community Connection, d/b/a Melanin Sol Paint Bar, 2 Broadway; 5/29/21, 6/5/21 and 6/26/21 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 6/11/21 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Application of 2paddysandacanuck, LLC, d/b/a The Fifth Element, 107-111 Broadway, to transfer its Class BV alcoholic beverage license to Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC (Derek Savas-15.5%, Sebastian Grasso-15.5%, Aryn Hawks-15%, Andrew Mazur-15%, Danielle Sestito-12%, Pasquale DeAngelis-12%, Dennis Savas-10%, Marc St. Laurent- 5%), d/b/a The Fifth Element, at the same premises.

