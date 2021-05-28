Governor Dan McKee today announced that he is directing U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31, in observation of Memorial Day. Flags should return to full-staff at noon.



Governor McKee also released the following statement today in recognition of the American heroes who have laid down their lives in the line of duty:



“On Memorial Day, we pause and remember the brave service members who have given their lives for our country. We also show our gratitude and support for their families, who have made a tremendous sacrifice. We will never forget their loved ones, and we can never be thankful enough for their selfless service.



Each year, Memorial Day gives us the chance to reflect on the legacies left behind by our fallen heroes. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to take a moment to remember them, as they gave their all for us. The sacrifices they made for our freedom should never be taken for granted.”



Governor McKee asks Rhode Islanders to lower their own flags to half-staff during this time.