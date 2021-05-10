Indian Ranch today announced Chase Rice will perform as part of the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 14.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 AM.

Country music maverick Chase Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, building a loyal fan base across the country through his energetic live shows. He has gained the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound. The Tar Heel State native released The Album Part II in May 2020. It follows his surprise seven-song set The Album and his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which was released in 2017 and featuring two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” – Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist. Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; the Platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” His latest releases are the most triumphant reflections of Rice’s distinct blend of worldly and American rural experience yet: an exploration of sounds and moods with authentic country roots and bold pop wings. The sexiness and fun fans have come to expect from Rice is still there. He has a way of combining playfulness or even sadness with commitment: A strong vein of being someone else’s rock in a variety of ways continues to run through Rice’s writing

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Already on sale are Chris Janson on July 10th, Get The Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Marty Stuart on July 31st, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Tower of Power on August 15th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Starring Marc Martel on September 4th, Melissa Etheridge on September 6th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, the Pike Hair Fest on September 25th, Kip Moore on September 26th, and 38 Special on October 9th. More shows will be announced soon.

All shows in the 2021 Summer Concert Series will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event regarding capacities, social distancing, and other safety measures. Indian Ranch continues to monitor the changing guidelines and will provide continuous updates regarding these policies for each event.



Tickets for Chase Rice on August 14, 2021, go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Chase Rice open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM – 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.