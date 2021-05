Presented By People’s Credit Union

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

109 Church Street #1 | $375,000

1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3 Barbara Street | $724,500

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

30 Halsey Street #B | $329,900

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

30 Halsey Street #A |$329,900

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

35 Pelham Street #E | $389,500

1 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

46 Malbone Road #1 | $600,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

4 Highland Place | $5.9 million

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

53 Everett Street | $1.095 million

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

50 School Street #3 | $1.495 million

2 beds, 2.1 baths.

50 School Street #2 | $1.349 million

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

50 School Street #8 | $3.195 million

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

50 School Street #5 | $1.495 million

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

84 Coggeshall Avenue | $1.199 million

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

223 Corey Lane | $418,888

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10:15 am to 11:30 am.

406 Corey Lane #406 | $624,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

198 Reservoir Road | $795,000

3 beds, 2.2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

108 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,995,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

517 Wolcott AVenue | $2,295,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

4 High Street | $530,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

Portsmouth

1333 Anthony Road | $480,000

2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

278 Taylor Road | $987,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

59 King Phillip Street| $340,000

3 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

319 Riverside Street | $875,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Jamestown

18 Norman Road | $745,000

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

23 Willow Street | $190,000

1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

71 Charles Drive #1 | $250,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

35 S Blaisdell Avenue S | $290,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

7 Minnesota Road | $2.2 million

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.