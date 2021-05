Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

2 Ashurst Place | $525,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am.

17 Bliss Road | $649,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

9 Chestnut Street | $1,295,000

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

97 Narragansett Avenue #M6 | $495,000

1 bed, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

33 Almy Street | $680,000

5 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

6 Pine Street | $1,349,000

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3 Sycamore Street | $669,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

61 Clinton Street #C | $575,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

1 Narragansett Avenue | $599,900

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

517 Wolcott Avenue | $2,295,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths | Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

14 Wilson Road | $335,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

108 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,995,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

346 Water Street | $499,000

4 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

65 King Phillip Street | $315,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

84 Long Meadow Road | $299,900

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000

4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

Nothing scheduled.

Tiverton

24 Lake Road | $550,000

5 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm, on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am, and on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

168 Hilton Street | $240,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 pm to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

36 Randolph Avenue | $324,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

87 Robin Drive | $135,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

57 Old Harbor Road | $649,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

155 West Main Road | $7,849,999

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.