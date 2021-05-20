Presented By People’s Credit Union
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Newport
7 Hammond Street | $724,000
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
17 Willow Street | $1,100,000
6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.
16 Sherman Street | $1,489,000
6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.
228 Goddard Row | $550,000
2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
74 Third Street | $1,100,000
7 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Middletown
11 Julia Court | $1,350,000
4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Portsmouth
71 Hilltop Drive | $625,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
33 Strawberry Lane | $1,600,000
3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
60 Riverside Avenue | $695,000
2 beds and 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
37 Cul De Sac Way | $575,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
338 West Main Road | $399,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
42 President Avenue | $499,000
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
93 Emmanuel Drive | $624,900
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
501 Bristol Ferry Road | $449,900
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
1926 East Main Road | $349,000
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000
4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Jamestown
None scheduled.
Tiverton
22 Brayton Road | $419,000
2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm,
45 Starboard Drive #450 | $525,000
2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
128 Randolph Avenue | $408,900
2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Little Compton
155 West Main Road | $5,950,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
More From What’s Up Newp
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame acquires tennis-inspired art collection from Hall of Famer Gianni Clerici
- Mask mandate to be lifted for those fully vaccinated on May 18; most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on May 21
- John E. Fogarty Foundation provides more than $175,000 in grants to 31 organizations across Rhode Island
- Obituary: Berit M. Hattendorf
- Governor McKee, RIDOH provided COVID-19 Vaccination Update