Presented By People’s Credit Union

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

7 Hammond Street | $724,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

17 Willow Street | $1,100,000

6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

16 Sherman Street | $1,489,000

6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

228 Goddard Row | $550,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

74 Third Street | $1,100,000

7 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Middletown

11 Julia Court | $1,350,000

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

71 Hilltop Drive | $625,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

33 Strawberry Lane | $1,600,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

60 Riverside Avenue | $695,000

2 beds and 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

37 Cul De Sac Way | $575,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

338 West Main Road | $399,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

42 President Avenue | $499,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

93 Emmanuel Drive | $624,900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

501 Bristol Ferry Road | $449,900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

1926 East Main Road | $349,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000

4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Jamestown

None scheduled.

Tiverton

22 Brayton Road | $419,000

2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm,

45 Starboard Drive #450 | $525,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

128 Randolph Avenue | $408,900

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Little Compton

155 West Main Road | $5,950,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.