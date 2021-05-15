Presented By People’s Credit Union

Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

8 Blackwell Place | $589,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

211 Third Street | $549,000

3 beds, 2.1 bath.s Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

97 Narragansett Avenue #M6 | $495,000

1 bed, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Pelham Street #PH-E | $389,500

1 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1 Keeher Avenue | $700,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

Nothing scheduled.

Portsmouth

67 Elm Street | $789,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

230 Cedar Avenue | $259,900

2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

59 King Phillip Street | $340,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000

4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

65 Friends Street | $814,900

4 beds, 2. 1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

14 Maize Corn Road | $550,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.

319 Riverside Street | $875,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

Nothing scheduled.

Tiverton

10 Dewey Avenue | $269,900

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

128 Randolph Avenue | $379,000

2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

18 Randolph Avenue | $379,900

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

Nothing scheduled.