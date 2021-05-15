What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Newport
8 Blackwell Place | $589,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
211 Third Street | $549,000
3 beds, 2.1 bath.s Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
97 Narragansett Avenue #M6 | $495,000
1 bed, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
35 Pelham Street #PH-E | $389,500
1 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
1 Keeher Avenue | $700,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Middletown
Nothing scheduled.
Portsmouth
67 Elm Street | $789,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
230 Cedar Avenue | $259,900
2 beds, 1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
59 King Phillip Street | $340,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
1115 Anthony Road | $1,099,000
4 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
65 Friends Street | $814,900
4 beds, 2. 1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
14 Maize Corn Road | $550,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.
319 Riverside Street | $875,000
2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Jamestown
Nothing scheduled.
Tiverton
10 Dewey Avenue | $269,900
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
128 Randolph Avenue | $379,000
2 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
18 Randolph Avenue | $379,900
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
Nothing scheduled.
