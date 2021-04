Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

21 John Street sold for $1,090,000 on April 12. This 1,712 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

1 Maitland Court sold for $695,000 on April 12. This 936 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

30 Lee Avenue sold for $650,000 on April 16. This 1,109 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

5 Third Street sold for $583,500 on April 15. This 1,098 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

140 Spring Street #7 sold for $558,500 on April 16. This 810 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

20 Berkeley Avenue #6 sold for $365,000 on April 16. This 776 sq. ft home has 1 beds and 1 baths.

45 Ayrault Street #1 sold for $330,000 on April 16. This 974 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

66 Girard AVenue #318 sold for $235,000 on April 13. This 1,310 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

19 Clinton Avenue sold for $595,000 on April 12. This is a multi-family property.

Middletown

470 Mitchells Lane sold for $1,417,500 on April 15. This 4,485 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

8 Halsey Avenue sold for $380,000 on April 14. This 1,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

226 Corey Lane sold for $375,000 on April 16. This 1,412 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

188 Allston Avenue sold for $775,000 on April 14. This is a multi-family property.

Portsmouth

46 Bayview Avenue sold for $1,295,000 on April 15. This 1,968 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

297 Glen Road sold for $893,000 on April 19. This 2,402 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

60 Sloop Drive sold for $725,000 on April 16. This 2,641 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

86 Mitchells Lane sold for $706,000 on April 19. This 2,341 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

194 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $680,000 on April 16. This 3,208 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1.1 baths.

128 Berkley Avenue sold for $640,000 on April 15. This 1,232 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

7 Calvert Place sold for $1,000,000 on April 14. This 1,782 sq. ft home hs 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

450 Beacon Avenue sold for $910,000 on April 16. This 2,138 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.2 baths.

39 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $900,000 on April 15. This 1,656 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

19 Evergreen Avenue sold for $455,000 on April 14. This 2,067 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

12 Long Pond Lane sold for $2,780,000 on April 12. This 1,313 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

21 Brayton Point Road sold for $1,245,000 on April 12. This 2,523 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.